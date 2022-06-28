Man detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Police on Monday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against a 50-year-old man for his involvement in a series of offences. According to the Valparai police, Dass alias S. Mariyasusai, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Valparai, was involved in various crimes since 2008. There were 22 cases, including those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, pending against him in the Valparai Police Station. The police served the detention order on the accused under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act and he was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday.