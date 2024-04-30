GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man booked for marrying a minor girl in Krishnagiri

April 30, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

District police have booked a 49-year-old man for marrying a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

D. Chinnaraj, alias Palpandi, resident of Reddipatti near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, married the minor in December last year. Recently, the girl and her mother lodged a complaint with the Uthangarai police alleging that Chinnaraj blackmailed the girl by showing a selfie taken with her and forcibly marrying her.

Later, the girl’s mother put out a video on social media claiming that the police were not registering a case against Chinnaraj and were forcing her to extort money from him. After the video went viral, the police on Monday registered a case against Chinnaraj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under Section 506(i) of the IPC and are on the lookout for the accused.

Related Topics

Salem

