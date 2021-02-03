Coimbatore

Man beaten to death

A man was reportedly beaten to death over his illicit relationship at Punjai Puliyampatti here on Monday night.

The police said Mahendran (32) of Annai Coundampalayam, a van driver, was in a relationship with Vasanthi (50) of the same area. Vasanthi’s relative Alli Muthu (31) had warned them many times. On Monday night, when Mahendran went to Vasanthi’s house, he had an altercation with Alli Muthu who also came to the house.

Alli Muthu assaulted Mahendran in which he fell down and died. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 12:11:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-beaten-to-death/article33734669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY