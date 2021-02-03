Man beaten to death

A man was reportedly beaten to death over his illicit relationship at Punjai Puliyampatti here on Monday night.

The police said Mahendran (32) of Annai Coundampalayam, a van driver, was in a relationship with Vasanthi (50) of the same area. Vasanthi’s relative Alli Muthu (31) had warned them many times. On Monday night, when Mahendran went to Vasanthi’s house, he had an altercation with Alli Muthu who also came to the house.

Alli Muthu assaulted Mahendran in which he fell down and died. The police are on the lookout for the accused.