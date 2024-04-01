GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested under POCSO Act in Namakkal

April 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old construction worker was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday.

C. Kalaiselvan, alias Murugesan (28), is a resident of Rasipuram locality and works in Coimbatore as a construction worker. On Sunday, in an inebriated state, he misbehaved with a nine-year-old of the same locality who was playing near his house. Later, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Rasipuram All Women Police. The police registered a case, arrested the accused, Murugesan, and remanded him in prison.

Salem

