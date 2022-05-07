Man arrested for sodomising minors in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested a 67-year-old man from a place near Chettipalayam here on charges of sodomising two minor boys from his neighbourhood.

The accused, a daily wager, had been staying alone at his residence after his second wife separated from him.

According to the police, a neighbour of the accused lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, on Thursday accusing him of having sodomised her son on May 3. She was away for work when the incident happened.

AWPS inspector Amutha registered a case against the man on Friday for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

During the investigation, the police found out that the accused had committed the same offence on another boy, also a Class III student from the neighbourhood, a fortnight ago.