Man arrested for sexual assault

COIMBATORE

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore west, has arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, a 14-year-old girl.

The police said that a 28-year-old man from Thoothukudi district who had been working as parotta master in a hotel near Seeranaickenpalayam here was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man married a woman from a residential area near Seeranaickenpalayam, who was living with her daughter after getting separated from her first husband, six years ago.

The police said that the man sexually assaulted his stepdaughter on multiple occasions in the absence of his wife. He threatened the girl that she would be killed if she said about the sexual assault to anyone, said the police.

The girl gathered courage and disclosed the ordeal to her mother recently after which they approached the police.

A team police led by AWPS inspector R. Prabhadevi arrested the man for offences under four Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation- if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.