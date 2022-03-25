Man arrested for sexual assault on minor girl in Tiruppur

The Dharapuram All Women Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at her residence near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. The police said that the man was a tailor in a garment unit and was the victim’s neighbour. On March 19, when the girl was alone in her house, he entered into the house and sexually assaulted her. Later, the victim revealed it to her mother, who lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Dharapuram.

The accused was booked under sections 5 (l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 5 (m) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 5(n) (Whoever living in the same or shared household with the child, commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) read with 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Man found dead in forest

Coimbatore District Police and the Forest Department officials on Friday found the body of a man trampled to death by an elephant near Sirumugai. According to a statement from the Forest Department, T. Ramar (60), C. Karuppusamy (50), S. Karuppusamy (28), and N. Rajkumar (28) had allegedly axed down sandalwood trees from a private estate in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district on March 21 and proceeded to return to Coimbatore district through forest area with nearly four kg sandalwood. On March 23, as they reached NES reserve forest within Sirumugai forest range, the gang was chased by a wild elephant. While others managed to escape, Ramar was attacked by the elephant and he was killed on the spot, the Forest Department said. The issue came to light when Karuppusamy visited Sirumugai police station on Friday and informed about the death. The Sirumugai police alerted Sirumugai Forest Range Officer D. Senthilkumar and both the teams visited the spot where Ramar’s partially decomposed body was found. The body was sent for autopsy and further investigations are on.