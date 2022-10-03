Man arrested for sexual assault on minor girl in Pollachi

A 43-year-old man from Pollachi was arrested by the police on Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl on multiple occasions.

According to the police, the 14-year-old girl has been residing with her mother who separated from her husband eight years ago. V. Balakrishnan of a village near Pollachi developed an affair with the woman and he sexually assaulted the minor girl on multiple occasions.

The girl, student of a government school, told one of her teachers that her mother’s friend sexually assaulted her. The teacher informed the matter to the ChildLine and the student’s father.

The girl’s farther lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Pollachi, based on which Balakrishnan was arrested on Sunday for offences under Sections 9 (l) (sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Balakrishnan was produced before a judge and was remanded in judicial custody.