Man arrested for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested a 56-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The police said that the accused, who retired from the Indian Air Force, had rented out houses in a residential area near Sulur. He had been staying alone after his wife and two children left him two years ago, the police said.

The accused sexually assaulted the adopted daughter of a tenant when her parents were away for work.

The accused visited the girl’s house on April 19 and allegedly forced her to watch porn videos in his mobile phone. He left the house as the girl resisted the attempt. However, he returned again in the evening and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The All Women Police Station, Perur, registered a case against the man for offences under Sections 7 (sexual assault) read with 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 9(m) (sexual assault on a child below 12 years) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 11(ii) (makes a child exhibit body or body parts) read with 12 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A team led by Inspector Amutha arrested the accused on Saturday. He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.