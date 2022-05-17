Man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping in Coimbatore

A 23-year-old man from Assam was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Perur, on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl and kidnapping a five-year-old girl from Thondamuthur.

The accused was working as a loadman in a betel nut godown near Thondamuthur. His wife had gone to Assam for delivery. The police said that many families working in the betel nut godown were staying on the same premises.

The accused went to one of the tents of workers and sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl under the influence of alcohol on Sunday afternoon. In the evening, the man allegedly took the five-year-old girl of another worker to a bush and attempted to assault her sexually, the police said.

The police arrested the man for offences under Sections 7 (sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) 9 (m) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody till May 30.