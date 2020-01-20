Man arrested for poisoning nine peacocks

The Forest Department on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man for poisoning nine peacocks at his farm in R.G. Pudur near Coimbatore on Sunday.

The man was caught by Forest Department staff while he was attempting to burn the dead birds.

The arrested has been identified as M. Kanagaraj.

A.M.N. Siva, Forest Range Officer, Coimbatore range, said that the Department received specific information on Sunday morning that Kanagaraj had poisoned peacocks.

Forest Department staff rushed to place and found Kanagaraj trying to burn the dead birds along with dry coconut tree leaves.

“When questioned, the man said that he poisoned the birds as they damaged beetroot seedlings in his farm.

He tried to burn the dead birds to erase evidence,” said Mr. Siva.

Kanagaraj was arrested under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was produced before the sixth judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Mr. Siva said that peacock was protected under Schedule I of the Act.

He added that samples collected from the partially burnt birds were sent for forensic analysis.