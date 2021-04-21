Man arrested for murder over cow entering farm

Special police team arrests accused

The K.G. Chavadi police on Monday arrested a 63-year-old man on charges of murdering an 80-year-old man at Pichanur within the limits of K.G. Chavadi police station on April 3.

C. A. Varatharajan of Dam Thottam Road at Walayar was arrested by a police team led by Madukkarai inspector.

According to the police, Varatharajan was wanted in connection with the murder of Karuppasamy Gounder, a resident of Van Tex Mill road at Pichanur.

Gounder was found murdered at the cow shed in the land belonging to his younger brother Ramakrishnan at Pichanur.

Mr. Ramakrishnan had seen Gounder grazing cows at the place at noon. He found Gounder lying dead on a cot near the cow shed when he returned around 4 p.m. The K.G. Chavadi police registered a case on the complaint lodged by Gounder’s son Shanmuga Sundaram.

During the course of investigation, the police found that Gounder’s cows had entered a nearby farm that was taken on lease by Varatharajan’s brother and he picked a quarrel with Gounder over it. During the argument, Varatharajan assaulted the elderly man with a knife in which he died, the police said.

The special team apprehended Varatharajan who was hiding in a farm taken care by his brother on Walayar Dam Road. He was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.

Booked for misbehaving with Corpn. workers

The Rathinapuri police on Tuesday booked a 45-year-old man, who misbehaved with the Corporation workers, when they went to his house for COVID-19 preventive works. The police said Vasagan of Third Street at Gandhipuram was booked following a complaint by the health inspector of Corporation’s central zone.

The police said Corporation workers led by ward health supervisor Anandhan had gone to Vasagan’s house and asked certain details. However, he behaved harshly, threatened them and threw a flower pot at them, said the police. A Corporation worker shot a video of his acts on mobile phone which was widely circulated in social media.