Man arrested for murder in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Police on Friday arrested a man employed as an attender at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet near Sirumugai on charges of murdering a man on the bar premises on Thursday.

Police sources said that Manikandan (26) engaged in a physical altercation with Rameshkumar (35) from Annur, who visited the bar in the evening.

In a fit of rage, the attender allegedly assaulted the man, who fell unconscious in the bar. The bar manager contacted the ‘108’ ambulance and Rameshkumar was taken to Government Hospital at Mettupalayam.

He was discharged and sent home, where he did not regain consciousness. Once again, he was taken to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him as dead on arrival. The Sirumugai police arrested Manikandan on Friday morning, according to the sources.

Commercial Taxes officials arrested for graft

TIRUPPUR

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested an Assistant Commissioner and a clerk from the Commercial Taxes Department in Tiruppur on charges of demanding a bribe of ₹9 lakh to issue a clearance certificate.

A press release from the DVAC said that the complainant was supplying spare parts for borewells to Kerala and accumulated a dues of around ₹6.8 lakh as he did not submit the ‘C’ Form between 2011 and 2017.

He recently paid the due amount to Jayaganesan, Assistant Commissioner (State Tax), North Circle-II, Commercial Taxes office in Tiruppur and Rathna, a clerk who was working in the same office.

As he asked for a clearance certificate, the Assistant Commissioner allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh and later reduced it to ₹7 lakh, while the clerk demanded ₹2 lakh to process the file, the release said.

He approached the DVAC’s Tiruppur detachment, who laid a trap at the office on Friday. The officers caught Jayaganesan and Rathna while accepting the bribe of ₹9 lakh red-handed and arrested them, according to the release.