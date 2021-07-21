Man arrested for illegal production and sale of country guns

A man was arrested near Marandahalli for illegal production and supply of country guns to buyers.

The accused E. Shankar of Kadur village in Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district was intercepted on his motorcycle by Marandahalli police during a vehicle check following tip-off. The accused was found in possession of country guns, according to the police.

Upon interrogation, it was found that Shankar and his father Ellappan of Kadur village were engaged in manufacturing country guns and supplying to buyers for hunting of animals. The accused led the police to 11 persons in Dharmapuri, who had bought the country guns from Shankar. All the accused were remanded in Harur sub jail.