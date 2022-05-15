Man arrested for attempting to murder grandmother in Coimbatore

The Selvapuram police arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of attempting to murder his grandmother on Saturday.

C. Karthik, a resident of Vaithiyar Arumuga Udaiyar Street at Telungupalayam, was arrested for attempting to murder his grandmother G. Meena (75).

The police said that Karthik, along with his brother C. Alagarsamy (21), were living with their grandmother in a rented house at Vaithiyar Arumuga Udaiyar Street.

According to the police, Alagarsamy bought a new motorcycle three months ago and he was not giving money for the expenses of the family due to the monthly instalments he had to pay. Karthik suffered an injury at his workplace two weeks ago following which he did not go for work. To meet the expenses, the elderly woman borrowed ₹15,000 from the house owner, the police said.

The woman had asked Karthik and Alagarsamy to arrange the money to repay the amount borrowed from the house owner. Alagarsamy received a call around 1.45 p.m. on Saturday from the house owner who informed him that Karthik had a fight with the grandmother and he was seen leaving the house with a knife. Alagarsamy rushed to the house from his workplace and found his grandmother in a pool of blood in the kitchen. She was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said that Karthik stabbed his grandmother allegedly after the latter asked him to go for work and source money to repay the borrowed amount. Karthik was arrested based on a complaint lodged by his brother.

Headmistress found dead

A headmistress attached to a government school in Tiruppur district was found dead in her residence near Kangeyam on May 13.

The deceased has been identified as Banusree Karthika (42), a resident of Bharathiar Street near Kangeyam. The police said that Karthika was working as the headmistress of a school at Padiyur, near Kangeyam. Her husband Gunasekaran and seven-year-old son had gone to Thiruchendur along with the former’s friends on May 12. They returned home on May 13 evening and found the gate of the house locked.

According to the police, the woman did not attend Gunasekaran’s call and he scaled the gate. The man broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found his wife dead inside the house. The police said that the woman had availed of a huge sum of money as loan.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

Youth held for attempting to snatch chain

The Pollachi West police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charges attempting to snatch the chain of a woman.

K. Arunkumar (21), a resident of Ayyavu Street at Vadugapalayam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by A. Bakyalakshmi (38) of Muthalamman Kovil Street at Devampadi Valasu village near Pollachi.

The police said Arunkumar, a welder by occupation, attempted to snatch the gold chain of Bakyalakshmi when she was riding in a two-wheeler along with her son on Zamin Uthukuli – Nallur road on May 12.

Two arrested with 95 kg tobacco products

The Annur police on Sunday arrested two persons with 95 kg of banned tobacco products.

A team led by Annur police inspector M. Nithya arrested M Seenivazhivittan (32) of Kattabomman Nagar in Annur with 80 kg of banned tobacco products from his house and K. Sureshkumar (35) from the same place with 15 kg of the contraband. They were remanded in judicial custody.