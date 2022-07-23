Madras HC Judges inspect heritage court buildings in Coimbatore

Judges from Madras High Court, inspecting the renovation work of court buildings in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A delegation of six judges from the Madras High Court visited the Coimbatore District Court and inspected the ongoing works on Saturday.

A team of led by chairman of the Heritage Committee, Madras High Court, Justice V.M. Velumani, and members Justice N. Seshayee, Justice D. Krishnakumar, Justice Anita Sumanthi, Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira, and Justice J. Sathyanarayana Prasad visited the heritage buildings on the premises of the Coimbatore District Court and Kuthirai Vandi Court on Avinashi Road on Saturday morning.

They also inspected the sites where the construction and renovation of the buildings were going on.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, who accompanied the team, told The Hindu the heritage division of the Public Works Department has been involved in maintaining and renovating the heritage buildings.

He also said a five-floor building was planned to be constructed at the vacant site on Kuthirai Vandi Court besides the heritage structure. The committee also discussed the alternative arrangement to be made if the renovation work starts in the court campus building.

The 2.6 acre Kuthirai Vandi Court, a British-era colonial building on Avinashi Road was constructed in 1863. The renovation work was started last year for which materials that were originally used in the structure such as lime and jaggery were proportionately mixed, grinded and used as bonding agent, said a PWD official. He also said that the works will be completed at the earliest.