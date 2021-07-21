Coimbatore

Machinery available for hire, farmers told

The district administration has asked farmers to hire machinery available with the Agricultural Engineering Department. In a release issued here on Wednesday, the administration said three earth movers, eight tractors and earth lifting machinery were available on hire.

Various equipment that could be attached to tractors and used by farmers for levelling land, ploughing farm bunds, deep ploughing, harvesting maize, cutting trench for laying pipeline, drying hay, etc would be available for hire.

To hire the vehicles or machinery, the farmers could get in touch with Executive Engineer, Agricultural Engineering, on 0422-2964838, Assistant Executive Engineer on 0422-2966500 or Assistant Executive Engineer, Pollachi, on 04259-231271.


