Low-lying areas along River Cauvery being monitored

With over 40,000 cusecs of water being discharged from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery, officials are monitoring the the river banks and low-lying areas here on Monday.

The river from Salem enters the district at Nerinjipettai and flows through Ammapettai, Bhavani, Karungalpalayam, Kodumudi and enters Karur district. With the dam attaining its full reservoir level of 120 feet and the discharge from the dams in Karnataka expected to increase, the inflow to the river might increase. Hence, officials are monitoring the water flow in the district.

Officials said that the people living along the banks of River Cauvery were being warned using tom-toms and asked to be prepared to deal with emergencies.

Schools and marriage halls that would serve as relief centres were kept ready to accommodate flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, the water level at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 103.46 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 8 a.m. Monday, the inflow into the dam was 3,229 cusecs and the discharge was 1,800 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 300 cusecs into Arakkankottai – Thadapalli canals. The storage was 31.51 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmcft.