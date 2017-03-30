Lorry strike total in Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore

Several hundreds of lorries were stationed at Naripallam and Moolapatrai in Erode in view of the indefinite strike announced by operators from Thursday.

According to the police, about 10,000 of the 11,000 lorries registered in the district were off the roads.

Lorry drivers and cleaners were found relaxing at the sheds.

Vegetable and fruit traders said that there will be a sharp rise in prices causing difficulties to common man in the coming days if the problem escalates.

Coimbatore

Thousands of lorries kept off roads in Coimbatore on the first day of the indefinite strike called by the South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) on Thursday. In Coimbatore Corporation limits alone, around 4,500 lorries remained idle on Thursday.

Office-bearers of the lorry owners association here said that the strike would have resulted in a financial loss of ₹150 crore.

Lorries lined up at Lorry petta at Ukkadam, the main hub of lorries in the city, and the goods yard at Coimbatore North Railway Station.

According to N. Murugesan, secretary of the lorry owners association said that around 15,000 lorries operating in Coimbatore district stayed off road on Thursday.

Tirupur

About ₹ 75 crore worth of trade was affected in Tirupur district as lorries keep off road on Thursday.

Nearly 8,000 lorries in the district and the ones that came from other parts of the country in the last few days kept off the road.

The movement of apparels, coconut oil, fabrics, garment wastes, and copra, among others were severely affected.

The lorry owners had stopped the booking of goods from the district from March 27.

"We know that the business and livelihood of around 20,000 lorry drivers and cleaners in the district will get affected. But, there has been no other way to express our displeasure over the arbitrary decisions taken to increase the premium for third party insurance by 54 %, and toll charges with effect from April,” said C.N. Ramasamy, president of the Tirupur Lorry Owners Association.