Lorry driver hands over cash he found on street to the police
A lorry driver has handed over ₹11,000 he found on the street to the police on Tuesday.
The good Samaritan Aslam Basha of Periyar Nagar in Harur had taken his mother Jamily Nisha for medical check-up to a private hospital near Dharmapuri bus stand.
According to the police, as he stepped out of the hospital with his mother, he found a wad of cash near an autorickshaw.
After waiting a while, Aslam Basha went to the town police station and handed over the cash to the inspector Nawaz. The inspector lauded Aslam Basha’s integrity.
