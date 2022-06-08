Coimbatore

Lorry driver hands over cash he found on street to the police

A lorry driver has handed over ₹11,000 he found on the street to the police on Tuesday. 

The good Samaritan Aslam Basha of Periyar Nagar in Harur had taken his mother Jamily Nisha for medical check-up to a private hospital near Dharmapuri bus stand.

According to the police, as he stepped out of the hospital with his mother, he found a wad of cash near an autorickshaw.

After waiting a while, Aslam Basha went to the town police station and handed over the cash to the inspector Nawaz. The inspector lauded Aslam Basha’s integrity.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2022 6:28:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/lorry-driver-hands-over-cash-he-found-on-street-to-the-police/article65504161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY