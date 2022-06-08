Lorry driver hands over cash he found on street to the police

A lorry driver has handed over ₹11,000 he found on the street to the police on Tuesday.

The good Samaritan Aslam Basha of Periyar Nagar in Harur had taken his mother Jamily Nisha for medical check-up to a private hospital near Dharmapuri bus stand.

According to the police, as he stepped out of the hospital with his mother, he found a wad of cash near an autorickshaw.

After waiting a while, Aslam Basha went to the town police station and handed over the cash to the inspector Nawaz. The inspector lauded Aslam Basha’s integrity.