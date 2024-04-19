GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Poor drinking water facility at polling booths is a concern for voters in Erode

April 19, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Drinking water cans without cups at the polling booth in Panchayat Union Middle School at 46 Pudur Panchayat in Erode on Friday.

Drinking water cans without cups at the polling booth in Panchayat Union Middle School at 46 Pudur Panchayat in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Poor drinking water facilities at many polling booths, mostly in rural areas, remain a concern for voters, who turned up in large numbers to exercise their democratic right in the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

While the water cans at booths located in the city and in towns were found with water dispensers or tumblers, 20-litre water cans were just placed on booths in rural areas without water dispensers or cups to enable voters to drink water. A 65-year-old voter who came to the booth at the Panchayat Union Middle School at 46 Pudur Panchayat in Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, could not quench his thirst, and expressed his concern over the failure of election officials to fulfill basic amenities. “Officials could have placed a few tumblers near the cans,” said the voter.

In the absence of a facility to drink water, many have to purchase water from nearby shops or have to borrow from a few voters who carried water bottles to the polling booths. The average mercury level was 41 degree Celsius across the district on Friday and despite severe heat wave conditions, polling was brisk from the morning till evening.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.