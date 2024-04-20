GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Man arrested in Coimbatore while attempting to vote a second time

Police said the 52-year-old was registered to vote at two places; officials at the second polling booth the man went to, became suspicious and alerted the authorities

April 20, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kavundampalayam police in Coimbatore have arrested a man, Thirunavukkarasu, hailing from Thandal Mutharamman Temple on charges of attempting to vote for the second time in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha elections that were held on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The 52-year-old man, who works in a workshop, visited polling booth number 145 at the Corporation Middle School in Nallampalayam. When they were about to ink his finger, officials suspected that the man had already voted. Polling personnel informed the Kavundampalayam police and after an investigation, police found that Thirunavukkarasu was reportedly registered to vote at two places, in Gandhipuram and in Nallampalayam.

Police said the man had first voted in Gandhipuram, and when he visited Nallampalayam, he was caught. He was arrested under sections 171 (D) and 171 F (2) of the Indian Penal Code and was subsequently released on station bail.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / police / voting / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.