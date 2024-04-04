GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha Polls | Krishnagiri Collector warns action against FSTs and SSTs for slack

April 04, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A review of the under-performing flying squads and static surveillance schemes that are in charge of intercepting and inspecting vehicles was carried out here by Collector K.M.Sarayu on Thursday.

The six Assembly segments of Uthangarai(Reserved), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanahalli, Hosur and Thally, have 9 flying squads and 9 static surveillance teams working round-the-clock on a shift basis.

A review of their performance along the inter-state borders was carried out here on Thursday. According to the administration, all the flying squads and Static surveillance squads are mandated to intercept each and every four-wheeler and two-wheeler and those found slacking were being pulled up to task and may be subjected to disciplinary action as per the election rules.

Flying squads must patrol their respective constituencies and not just confine their movement to the highways. Further, any seizure must be immediately recorded and any suo-motu sighting of violations immediately recorded.

Static surveillance teams were also advised to move their inspection spots as per requirements.

All kinds of violations – disbursement of cash, inciting caste, religious passions, violations of advertisements among others – must be immediately recorded, reported and penalised, the teams were told.

Collector Sarayu also warned of action against teams found underperforming and colluding with violators.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.