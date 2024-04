April 03, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Following complaints that cash was being disbursed to voters, officials from the Income Tax Department searched the house of a private bus owner at Gandhi Nagar on Mohanur Road in Namakkal in Wednesday.

Over 10 officials from Namakkal and Coimbatore offices searched the residence of Chandrasekaran and his relative.