GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha Polls | General Observer Aruna Rajoria takes charge in Dharmapuri

March 27, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Aruna Rajoria, IAS, has been appointed as the General Observer for the Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency and its six assembly segments - Palacode, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Paapireddipatti, Harur (Reserved), and Mettur.

Earlier, District Election Officer and Collector K. Shanthi, accompanied by the Superintendent of Police N. Stephen Jesubatham briefed Ms. Rajoria.

The General Observer can be reached on 9363962216 (or via email at generalobs2024.dpi@gmail.com), or through her contact officer S. Revathi, Tahsildar on 9994390925.

The public may meet the General Observer with their grievances/complaints at the PWD Circuit House, Dharmapuri between 10 a.m and 11 a.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.