Lok Sabha Polls | General Observer Aruna Rajoria takes charge in Dharmapuri

March 27, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Aruna Rajoria, IAS, has been appointed as the General Observer for the Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency and its six assembly segments - Palacode, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Paapireddipatti, Harur (Reserved), and Mettur.

Earlier, District Election Officer and Collector K. Shanthi, accompanied by the Superintendent of Police N. Stephen Jesubatham briefed Ms. Rajoria.

The General Observer can be reached on 9363962216 (or via email at generalobs2024.dpi@gmail.com), or through her contact officer S. Revathi, Tahsildar on 9994390925.

The public may meet the General Observer with their grievances/complaints at the PWD Circuit House, Dharmapuri between 10 a.m and 11 a.m.