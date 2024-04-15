GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Election Commission deploys expenditure observers for Tiruppur

Members of the public can also lodge expenditure-related complaints on toll-free number 1800 425 6989 or online, on the cVigil app, a circular from ECI said

April 15, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed Expenditure Observers for all eight Assembly segments within Tiruppur district, to aid in the free and fair conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Parliamentary constituencies of Erode, under the assembly segments of Dharapuram and Kangayam, will be overseen by B. Lakshmi Narayana; in the Nilgris (SC), the Avanashi assembly segment will be overseen by Sandip Kumar Mishra. Both the Assembly segments of the Tiruppur Constituency will be observed by Ashok Kumar. The Palladam assembly segment of the Coimbatore constituency is to be managed by Geetu Badoliya. Udumalaipettai and Madathukulam under the Pollachi constituency will be under Shiv Pratap Singh.

A circular from the ECI said the round-the-clock toll free number 1800 425 6989 can be used for any complaints with regard to election expenditure. Complaints can also be lodged online, on the cVigil app developed by the Election Commission of India. The Commission also has the helpline 1950 for any queries voters may have.

