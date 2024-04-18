Lok Sabha polls | Arrangements in place for polling in Erode constituency

April 18, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

Arrangements have been made at the 1,688 polling stations, including 191 vulnerable stations, to ensure smooth conduct of polls at Erode Parliamentary constituency here on Friday.

There are a total of 15,38,778 electors spread across the Assembly constituencies of Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Dharapuram and Kangayam who are eligible to exercise their franchise. A total of 31 candidates including K.E. Prakash of DMK, Ashok Kumar of AIADMK, P. Vijayakumar of Tamil Maanila Congress and M. Karmegam of Naam Tamilar Katchi are in the fray.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said polling would start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. and asked voters to ensure 100% polling. He said basic amenities were in place at all the stations and added that elderly persons, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and women with children can stand in separate queues. Voters will be asked to produce their Electors Photo Identity Card or any of the 12 listed documents for identification at polling stations.

The Collector said a general holiday has been declared on the day of voting and all industries, commercial establishments and shops should grant holiday with wages for their workers to enable them to cast their vote. “In case of violations, the issue can be taken up with the election control room,” he added.

Owing to the extreme heat, shamianas have been set up at the polling stations, and ramps and wheelchairs are available for those in need.

On Thursday, electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) and other election materials were dispatched to the booths amid tight security in vehicles fitted with GPS. The materials were received by presiding officers at each booth and were kept ready for polling. Officials said mock polling will be held from 5.30 a.m. in the presence of booth agents and polling will begin at 7 a.m.

After polling, EVMs and other machines and poll materials will be taken to the counting centre at Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) at Chithode, and kept in strong rooms and sealed. Counting of votes will take place on June 4, until which the counting centres will be placed under three tier-security.