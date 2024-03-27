GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Polls | AIADMK candidate, two others booked for stocking saris in Erode

March 27, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Chithode police on Wednesday booked three persons, including AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar, over a case related to the stocking of 24,150 saris for distribution to voters.

After a complaint was filed through the cVIGIL mobile app on Tuesday saying that saris were stocked in a godown at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani, a flying squad sent to the place found 161 bundles of saris, each bundle containing 150 saris. When questioned, Ravichandran, who owned the building, told the team that Yuvaraj from Erode had ordered the saris 20 days ago for distribution to voters in Erode. The saris were confiscated, and the squad filed a complaint with the police. Based on this, a case under Section 171E (bribery) of IPC was registered against Mr. Ashok Kumar, Ravichandran, and Yuvaraj.

