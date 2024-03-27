Lok Sabha Poll I Poll observers appointed for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat

March 27, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The Tiruppur district administration has announced appointment of General Observer, Expenditure Observer and Police Observer to oversee campaign by political parties for the Lok Sabha poll in Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency.

The officials could be contacted over phone or in person by the public for sharing of information pertaining to the six Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency: Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South.

General Observer: Himanshu Gupta (8925525683), camping at Room 1, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, visiting time - 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Police Observer: Ramkrishna Swarnkar (8925525684), Room 2, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, visiting time - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Expenditure Observer: Ashok Kumar (8925525682), Room 3, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, visiting time - 12 noon to 1 p.m.

The public could also convey information round-the-clock to the Election Control Room through the helpline: 1800 425 6989, District Collector and Chief Electoral Officer T. Christuraj said in a press release.