Lok Adalat in Coimbatore district on June 26

A Lok Adalat will be held at the combined court complex in Coimbatore, courts at Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Valparai, Madukkarai and Sulur on June 26 (Sunday).

A release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said that petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accident cases, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre-litigation would be considered at the adalat. DLSA would arrange special sittings at its office in the combined court complex in Coimbatore for the settlement of such cases till June 24. The public have been requested to make use of the opportunity.