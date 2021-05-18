Location of farmers’ market in Krishnagiri raises concern

The location of the farmers’ market, right across the Government headquarters hospital in Krishnagiri, is raising concern amid the surge in COVID-19 infections and admissions to the hospital here. The hospital area has become a shared public zone for the users of the farmers’ market along with the hospital attendants, triggering fears of potential transmission.

With the hospital’s COVID care facilities expanded, the number of admissions has risen exponentially. Consequently, the attendants of patients are forced to move around outside the hospital, while anxiously waiting for their family members to recover . And, the ambulances and the vehicles of attendants are parked right outside the farmers’ market, forcing people visiting the market to jostle for vehicle space with the hospital goers. “You won’t know who is going to the hospital, or who is coming to the farmers’ market,” said a person who came to buy vegetables from the market.

During the earlier wave, the market was bifurcated to operate from two locations. But, it has been brought back to this location, much to the inconvenience of those coming to the market, those bound for the hospital and the ambulance drivers rushing in patients.