LMW ATC hands over payload to ISRO for GSLV MK - III

April 02, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Ogive Payload Fairing for GSLV MK - III built by Lakshmi Machine Works Advance Technology Centre in Coimbatore.

The Ogive Payload Fairing for GSLV MK - III built by Lakshmi Machine Works Advance Technology Centre in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore-based LMW Advanced Technology Centre (LMW ATC), which caters to space and aerospace sectors, has delivered a 5-m diameter Ogive Payload Fairing to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for GSLV MK-III.

The company, with its metallics and composites divisions, has built the payload fairing, which carries satellites to the orbit. It is made of carbon composites and is 10.75 metres tall.

Simulations and checks on ground and space key to Chandrayaan-3 success: Mission Director Srikanth

Chairman and Managing Director of LMW Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu on Tuesday handed over the hardware documents to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, who unveiled the payload fairing virtually.

Chairman and Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu (left) handed over on April 02, 2024, documents related to Ogive Payload Fairing it supplied to the Indian Space Research Organisation for GSLV MK-III.

Chairman and Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu (left) handed over on April 02, 2024, documents related to Ogive Payload Fairing it supplied to the Indian Space Research Organisation for GSLV MK-III.

In February, it delivered a flight critical “4-m diameter hat stiffened composite equipment bay shroud” to the ISRO for the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

LMW-ATC also conducted assembly, structural testing, and non-destructive testing of composite tubular members of the Inter Tank Structure of the C 25 cryogenic upper stage for Chandrayaan-3.

