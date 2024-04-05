Liquor worth ₹2.86 lakh seized in multiple raids in Krishnagiri

April 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

In a series of raids, police here recovered 426 litres of liquor, both government and Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth ₹2,86,272 across the district. According to the police, 1050 bottles (189 litres) of TASMAC liquor worth ₹1,27,000 was seized from Ambedkar Nagar in Singarapettai.

In Mathigiri, a four-wheeler was intercepted with 139 litres of liquor in 715 bottles from Karnataka. The four-wheeler was seized and liquor impounded and case was registered against the person transporting the contraband liquor.

Further, police have invited public to tip-off the police on bootlegging and sale of narcotics in their neighbourhood. Information may be passed onto the police on 9498181214.