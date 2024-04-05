GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Liquor worth ₹2.86 lakh seized in multiple raids in Krishnagiri

April 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

In a series of raids, police here recovered 426 litres of liquor, both government and Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth ₹2,86,272 across the district. According to the police, 1050 bottles (189 litres) of TASMAC liquor worth ₹1,27,000 was seized from Ambedkar Nagar in Singarapettai.

In Mathigiri, a four-wheeler was intercepted with 139 litres of liquor in 715 bottles from Karnataka. The four-wheeler was seized and liquor impounded and case was registered against the person transporting the contraband liquor.

Further, police have invited public to tip-off the police on bootlegging and sale of narcotics in their neighbourhood. Information may be passed onto the police on 9498181214.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.