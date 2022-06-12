Liquor laden truck overturns at Karumathampatti

A truck laden with liquor meant to be distributed to Tasmac outlets met with an accident on Salem – Kochi highway at Karumathampatti near Coimbatore on Sunday. The police said that no casualty was reported in the accident in which the truck overturned and fell onto the service road from the highway in the early hours. A tragedy was averted as the liquor from broken bottles did not catch fire from sparks or electrical short circuit. Around 1,100 case liquor bottles worth around ₹40 lakh were damaged in the accident, the police said. The accident took place near the TNSTC depot . when the truck carrying liquor was heading towards Coimbatore. The police said that the liquor consignments came from Valasaravakkam in Chennai and they were to be unloaded at the Tasmac warehouse at Peelamedu. The police suspect that the driver, A. Sellappan (59) of Bhavani in Erode district, lost control of the truck due to negligent driving when the vehicle had just got on to a flyover. The truck rammed the parapet wall and overturned to the service road below. Sellappan was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.. According to the police, both axles of the truck were detached from the chassis. The police cordoned off the area as people started rushing to the spot. The Karumathampatti police were investigating the cause of the accident.