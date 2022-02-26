Letter writing contest
Department of Posts will conduct International Letter Writing Competition for those aged between nine and 15.
A press release said the participants should write a letter to someone influential explaining why and how they should take action on the climate crisis. The letter should not exceed 800 words and can be in English or any other listed language. The last date for submission of forms is March 2.
Winners at the circle and national levels will take home certificates and cash prizes.
