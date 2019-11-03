Leigh Bazaar flyover work likely to be completed by January

The construction of a flyover near Leigh Bazaar here is expected to be completed by January, said officials from the Highways department.

The flyover work in Leigh Bazaar on VCC Road began in 2014 to replace a manned level crossing. The level crossing caused regular traffic congestion in the busy Shevapet area. Motorists proceeding towards Shevapet and Nethimedu had to access this road frequently to reach Leigh Bazaar and Three Roads junction.

The administrative sanction for the project was given in 2011 and the construction began by the highways department in 2014 at a cost of ₹46.35 crore. The railway portion works were completed earlier itself. However, the pace of the project was affected after 32 cases were filed in High Court demanding higher compensation for land acquired for the projects.

In May this year, the department compensated all landowners and work for the rail overbridge resumed. According to officials, the project involves construction of 19 pillars and 21 concrete deck slabs. Of the 21 decks, works of 19 decks were completed earlier. According to officials, works are progressing for the construction of approach roads and remaining decks. A senior official said that construction of one of the remaining decks and approach road on one side has been completed and they are expecting to complete the work by January.