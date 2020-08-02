‘Leigh Bazaar flyover junction prone to accidents’

Though the newly-constructed flyover near Leigh Bazaar has eased traffic movement in the area, concerns have been raised over road accidents.
The flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹46.36 crore, was inaugurated recently by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The flyover eased vehicle movement towards Shevapet, Nethimedu from Three Roads junction.
However, the flyover has raised concerns regarding road accidents making it accident-prone. Vehicles approaching the flyover from Three Roads and vehicles moving towards Three Roads from Pal Market often pose risk of collision. Also, risk of collision occurs when vehicle travelling downwards the flyover turn towards Pal Market.
R.P .Gopinath, BJP district functionary, who raised the issue with authorities concerned said, “the junction has become accident-prone and if drivers are not attentive, it might end up being fatal. There is also issue of lack of visibility in the night. Authorities must take necessary steps to construct a roundabout and erect a high mast lamp in the area to prevent accidents.”
