Leave with pay for inter-State migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections

April 24, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

All commercial establishments and offices should grant paid leave to the workers and employees who are eligible to vote in the States that are having polling in the coming days. The directive covers various sectors, including shops, commercial establishments, and IT companies, said a press release from the Labour Department. Failure to comply with the directive may result in strict action against the companies.

Complaints can be taken up with S. Gayathri, Labour Assistant Commissioner, at 9445398752 (0422-2241136), S. Subramaniyam, Labour Deputy Inspector, at 9942664066, and K. Chellapa, Stamping Inspector at 9942437022, the release added.

The Department of Industrial Health and Safety in Tiruppur district has said that employees and workers of factories from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh who are working in Tiruppur district should be given paid leave on April 26, May 7 or May 13 whenever these States go to polls. This is to enable the workers to go to their home State for voting.

Complaints related to non-compliance with the direction can be given on mobile phone numbers 9444221011, 9486468655, 8056484464, or 9994226843.

Coimbatore court rules against Satheesh Engineering & Gear Industries for PF non-payment

Satheesh Engineering & Gear Industries in Coimbatore faced legal action for not paying Provident Fund dues amounting to ₹19,350.65 from April to June 1992. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) took the matter to court. Recently, the Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore ruled against the company and its partners. They were found guilty under the EPF & MP Act, 1952. The court sentenced both the partners to one day in prison and fined them ₹10,000 each. Failure to pay the fine could lead to an extra week of imprisonment for the partners. Additionally, the court imposed a ₹10,000 fine on the company, according to a press release.