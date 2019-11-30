Lawyers protest Gotabaya’s visit to India

Nearly 30 lawyers staged a protest at the Combined Court Complex here on Friday against the visit of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to India.

The protest was jointly organised by Advocates Forum for Social Justice and People’s Union for Civil Liberties.

S. Sathiyabalan, a lawyer, alleged that Mr. Rajapaksa was a “war criminal” according to various international human rights organisations. “Being a democratic country, India cannot welcome him,” he said. Mr. Sathiyabalan further alleged that “justice had not been served yet” to the Sri Lankan Tamils who were killed in the Sri Lankan civil war till 2009. The lawyers would support any democratic protest opposing Mr. Rajapaksa’s visit, Mr. Sathiyabalan said.

Protesters removed

Members of an outfit named Dravida Tamilar Katchi were removed by the police for taking out a rally near the District Collectorate on Friday without obtaining permission. The members raised slogans against Mr. Rajapaksa’s visit. Police sources said that 16 protesters were removed and taken to a wedding hall.

Mr. Rajapaksa, who was elected Sri Lankan President earlier this month, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on his maiden state visit abroad.