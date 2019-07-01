Law and order situation better this year: IG

The law and order situation has improved in the West Zone this year, with fewer cases registered for offences such as murder, rape, and rioting.

In a release issued recently, K. Periaiah, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), said that the total number of cases registered for murder, rape, rioting, attacks and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act so far in 2019 was 2,283, while the number during the corresponding period last year was 2,397.

The number of murder and attempt to murder cases registered was 197 and the number of rape cases was 14, so far this year. As many as 337 cases were registered under crimes against women.

A total of 175 POCSO cases were registered this year, according to the release.

While one case was filed for dowry deaths in 2018, no cases were filed, so far, this year.

Rioting cases, too, saw a decrease from 134 last year to 100. Hurt cases decreased from 1,992 last year to 1,872 this year till date. This year saw a total of 73 cases registered under the Goondas Act and 12,784 non-bailable warrants were issued till date, Mr. Periaiah said in the release.

As many as 668 cases under the Lottery Act, 15,464 cases under Prohibition Act and 445 cases under the Gambling Act were registered in 2019, the release said.

However, cases registered under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act saw a rise this year with 97 cases filed as opposed to only 65 cases registered last year.

Sand smuggling cases also saw a rise as 267 cases were registered this year, while only 194 cases were registered last year.