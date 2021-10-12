Landslip affects traffic on Yercaud ghat road

Traffic diverted through Kuppanur Road

Traffic was disrupted on the Yercaud ghat road following a landslip that occurred between hairpin bends two and three during the late hours of Monday.

District Collector S.Karmegham inspected the landslip site on Tuesday. He said that the State Highways Department has begun works to repair the stretch. The works would be completed in two days and until that traffic has been diverted through Kuppanur Road.

Salem and nearby areas have been receiving continuous rain for the past few days. An average rainfall of 16.55 mm was recorded in the district on Tuesday and 56.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Yercaud.

Mr. Karmegham advised the public in Yercaud and other parts of the district to remain cautious.

According to the State Highways Department officials, four excavators and close to 100 workers have been deployed for the repair works.