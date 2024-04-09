Lack of motorable road in remote hamlet in Tiruppur district forces family to carry pregnant woman 7 km to hospital

April 09, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

In the absence of a motorable road, a pregnant woman in labour, was carried on a makeshift stretcher fastened to bamboo poles by her husband and relatives, down to the plains, from a remote hamlet in the hilly terrains near Udumalpet, in a grueling 7 km forest trek that took several hours, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The woman, Nagammal (22) was taken to the Thirumoorthy Hill Settlement and from there, in a vehicle to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Erisanampatti, located about 15 km away.

Nagammal delivered a female baby at the PHC, sources close to her family said.

The residents of Kuzhipatti, where Nagammal and her family live, as well as residents of other nearby tribal settlements have, for long, been asking for road connectivity to their villages, located in the forests in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, so that sick people can be transported to hospitals in ambulances without the loss of valuable time.

In deference to their plea, the Tiruppur district administration had, last year, prevailed upon the Dhali Town Panchayat to approve of a project to lay a road from Kurumalai, close to the hilly hamlets, to the Thirumoorthy Hill Settlement. The project at a cost of ₹49 lakh is underway, official sources said.