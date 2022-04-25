Lack of forest guards and watchers in Gudalur hampers wildlife protection efforts

‘The State Government needs to sanction more funds for the division to fill vacant posts’

The severe understaffing of forest guards and watchers in the Gudalur forest division in the Nilgiris, one of the most crucial landscapes for elephants and tigers in the state, is hampering efforts to protect wildlife and prevent destruction of wildlife habitats.

According to statistics available with the Forest Department, the division has a 43 % shortfall in the number of forest guards in the division, with only 27 of the total sanctioned strength of 47 positions being filled. Meanwhile, only 32 % or 10 of the total sanctioned strength of 25 forest watchers have been filled in the division, meaning that there is 68 % of the positions remain unfilled. Officials also stated that the position of ‘guard-cum-driver’ remain vacant. Ideally, five forest guards-cum-driver positions need to be filled.

Challenging landscape

Conservationists working in the landscape said that Gudalur was one of the most challenging landscapes for wildlife management and protection, due to the high number of potential problematic interactions between humans and elephants, reported incidents of poaching and a year-on-year increase in the number of encroachments on forests and ecologically-sensitive areas.

Kommu Omkaram, District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), said that the problems with understaffing in the division become amplified due to a number of factors. “Firstly, many of the positions that have already been filled are by field staff who already have a questionable background, and some of them have been posted in the division as punishment for misdemeanors,” said Mr. Omkaram.

In order to minimise the number of problematic human-elephant interactions, the Gudalur division has developed a round-the-clock monitoring system of elephants to prevent them from straying near human habitations. “This mechanism puts a huge strain on the forest staff, many of whom only get rest after completing double-duty, which could extend for a period of up to 36 hours at a stretch,” said a forest ranger from Gudalur division. The lack of forest guards and watchers in the division has also forced the Forest Department to depute anti-poaching watchers at checkposts. This could potentially lead to a lack of vigilance and ultimately impact negatively the efforts to prevent wildlife poaching.

Nilgiris-based conservationist N. Mohanraj said that Gudalur required more staff than any other forest division in Tamil Nadu, “due to the unclear land status of many parts, lack of contiguity in forest areas and the large beat areas that require patrolling.”

“There are also other issues, like encroachers taking over land where the status is yet to be settled, and which could potentially be one day declared as reserve forests. It is also extremely bio-diverse, with the presence of the Nilgiri tahr, lion-tailed macaques, elephants and tigers in the division,” added Mr. Mohanraj, who said that the State Government needs to sanction more funds for the division to fill the vacant posts.