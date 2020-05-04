Lack of clarity keeps most shops closed in Erode

With lack of clarity from the district administration on reopening shops and the police instructing traders to down shutters, less than half of the shops were opened in the city and across the district on Monday.

With no active COVID-19 cases in the district, it was placed in orange zone and the State government had allowed opening of stores selling hardware, construction materials and electrical items. However, permission was not granted for opening malls, textile showrooms with a/c and saloons.

On Monday, hardware shops on Sathy Road and across the city were not opened. Shops selling mobile phones and household products were opened, but did little business throughout the day. Only medical shops, grocery shops and a few hotels were opened in the city as traders said there was no clarity from the administration on opening of the shops.

Traders at Solar said that at 10.15 a.m., the policemen asked them, including grocery stores, to down shutters as they did not receive any communication from the administration. Same situation prevailed in rural pockets.

Meanwhile, many people were found moving on the road in vehicles as very few policemen could be seen on the arterial roads. However, entry of vehicles from other districts was restricted on the inter-district borders.

Over 400 migrant workers submitted applications at the Collectorate to get permission go to their natives in special trains.