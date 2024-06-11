Labour Department officials conduct surprise raids, rescue one under-age worker in Tiruppur

As stipulated by the National Child Rights Protection Commission, officials of Labour Welfare Department on Tuesday conducted surprise raids at business establishments, eateries and hosiery units in the suburbs of Tiruppur City, under the direction Commissioner of Labour, Government of Tamil Nadu, Atul Anand, and guidance of District Collector T. Christuraj.

The raids were timed a day before World Day Against Child Labour 2024, which is observed on June 12, on the theme, “Let’s act on our commitments: End Child Labour!”. An under-age worker was rescued during the raids.

Additional Commissioner of Labour, Coimbatore, Shanthi, and Joint Commissioner Leelavathi joined the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) A. Jaikumar, in carrying out the raids along with officials of Industrial Safety and Health and Police departments and representatives of District Child Protection Unit.

The raiding teams pasted stickers at the establishments and distributed pamphlets warning them against stringent action in the event of contravention of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986.