Kurumbapatti Zoo reopened to public

The Kurumbapatti Zoological Park at the foothills of Yercaud was reopened to public on Friday, after the elephant at the park that recently killed a mahout was shifted to Pollachi on Thursday night.

Mahout killed

Andal, the 65-year-old female elephant, killed its mahout Kaliyappan on Monday evening at the zoological park. A team of veterinarians and forest personnel were able to recover the mahout’s body only after administering mild sedation to the elephant.

Following the incident, Forest department closed the park to public on December 4 considering public safety.

Though process to transfer the elephant was started much earlier, delay in getting necessary certificates slowed down the shifting.

Rehabilitation

On Thursday, Forest officials shifted Andal from Kurumbapatti zoo to Anamalai Tiger Reserve for rehabilitation.

A team of veterinarians, forest officials from Kurumbapatti zoo and a team from Anamalai Tiger Reserve accompanied the elephant to Pollachi.

Following this, forest officials reopened the park to public on Friday.