KRP dam’s water discharge inches towards 20,000 cusecs

Over 19,478 cusecs of water was released from KRP dam here on Wednesday as rain continued.

With all the eight shutters of the dam opened to release waters, the water level in Thenpennai river has risen. The flood alert issued by the district administration on Tuesday for five districts along Thenpennai river will continue until further notice, as of Wednesday evening.

In Hosur, Kelavarapalli dam continued to receive heavy inflow from Karnataka as heavy rains continued to lash the neighbouring State.

The water level in Kelavarapalli crossed 42.15 ft of the dam’s total storage capacity of 44 .28 ft. The inflow into the dam was 7842 cusecs, recording higher inflow from Tuesday’s inflow of 5932 cusecs. The outflow from the dam was 7780 cusecs.