GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Krishnagiri police register FIRs against DMK, AIADMK workers

April 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishnagiri Town Police have registered FIRs against S.K. Nawab, a local DMK functionary, and Kesavan, an AIADMK worker in Dharmapuri, for allegedly collecting voter slips and distributing cash to voters prior to polling in the city’s Fort area on Thursday night, and for an altercation that ensued between the two.

The clash happened just hours before polling began on April 19, when the DMK workers reportedly led by Nawab were accused of distributing money to voters. Sources said that upon learning of the situation, Kesavan, intervened, leading to a heated argument between the two factions. The confrontation escalated, resulting in an assault on Kesavan and his car driver by a group of women DMK supporters.

Although law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene to restore order and disperse the crowd, an AIADMK worker suffered a minor injury in his ear. Police personnel said a thorough investigation into the altercation and alleged electoral malpractice would take place.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.