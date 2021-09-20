Krishi Vigyan Kendra inks deal with IFGTB to set up forest science centres

To cater to the needs of silviculture field research, tree improvement, soil and water conservation techniques and to develop superior planting material to enhance the productivity of seedlings, ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) MYRADA at Gobichettipalayam has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, here recently.

The MoU was signed by C. Kunhikannan, Director, IFGTB, and P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK, MYRADA, in the presence of Rajesh Gopalan, Chief Conservator of Forest, and Head, Extension Division, and S. Senthil Kumar, CCF, IFGTB. It paves way for establishing Van Vigyan Kendras or forest science centres to help disseminate technologies developed by farmers, forest-based industries and forest research institutes.

Mr. Alagesan said the Van Vigyan Kendra would focus on afforestation techniques for saline land, forestry extension, organic farming and composting techniques, sustainable land use systems and introduction and evaluation of both timber and non-timber species. “Emphasis will also be on developing superior planting materials to enhance the productivity of seedlings which will help people associated with forestry and agriculture”, he added.

The senior scientist said that as a pilot project, a Van Vigyan Kendra was established at Arepalayam station in Hasanur that would act as a hub, while stations at Talamalai and Talavadi would act as satellite centres for field trials, models and experimental plots. “The MoU will help in promoting improved clonal varieties of trees, products and technologies developed by IFGTB and other institutes of Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests of Government of India.

On Friday, IFGTB and ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), MYRADA, jointly conducted a “Tree Growers Mela 2021” at Gobichettipalayam on the theme ‘High yielding tree varieties for Agro Forestry Systems’ in which farmers from across the district participated.