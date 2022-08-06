KMCH introduces fMRI service
The neuroradiology division at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) has introduced Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) service for preoperative evaluation of brain tumour and epilepsy patients. A release from the hospital said that fMRI enables surgeons to pick out an area in the brain clearly which is responsible for the function of a body part like the hand, leg, or speech area. Standard imaging such as MRI and CT cannot accurately pick up these areas and thus a surgery can leave a patient paralysed if an important area is injured. fMRI has advanced computers incorporated into an MRI system where these vital areas can be demarcated clearly, it said.
